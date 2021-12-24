IMSS: Sport, the best preventive medicine (2)

Merry Christmas to all the readers of EL HERALDO DE MÉXICO!

Precisely, the lack of adequate physical development is one of the main causes why many children do not achieve full integral development, since body exercises are vital for a healthy and fruitful life. Children who live in large cities, for example, suffer from the limitations of this important activity for life due to the lack of sufficient space to allow them free exercise at any time they want.

The natural release of accumulated energies such as running, playing, screaming. etc., which are limited – sometimes prohibited – at home and even at school, contrasts with the freedom of those children who live in rural areas where they are free to make all the movements that their bodies require of them. In the countryside you have more freedom and space than in the big cities.

Unfortunately, children in rural schools that do not yet have Physical Education teachers do not know the importance of this pedagogically planned activity, but, fortunately, this ignorance is compensated by the comfort and happiness they have of living where education Physics, although not organized, is practiced freely and at any time. When walking through the wide space of the rural environment, even without intending to, children exercise healthily and without restrictions or risks.

But, surprisingly, the grades awarded in this activity, despite performing them just one or two hours a weekThey are the highest of all the academic areas: suitable or limited, the student has a guaranteed 10 grade. Overall, it is not of much interest. With a few exceptions, in almost all elementary schools the Physical Education of the school program is inoperative.

Hence the importance, as we have already pointed out, kind reader, that the IMSS is now resuming these valuable preventive health programs that were once carried out in various sports and cultural centers. However, it is of the utmost interest that these are duly planned and reach the entire population, whether or not they are a beneficiary of the IMSS. That would be a true prevention program to guarantee everyone’s health. And, as we have always said and we reiterate, for health care and education there should be no austerity, Conversely: All resources available!

Sport: the best preventive medicine. Millennium Diary 12-14-21. He continues:… And we have advanced. For example, days after the second wave of infections in 2020, we signed an agreement with Tlaxcala and the National Sports Commission for the creation of the La Malintzi International Height Training Center so that it becomes the best altitude training center in all of Latin America, ideal for mountaineering, camping and rappelling. Already in April of this year the Technical Coordination of Physical Culture and Sports was created to have a long-term work program, promote physical culture, social sports, work sports and high-performance sports.

To this has been added the rehabilitation of different sports units, as well as the implementation of the High Performance Project 100 years in the institutions of the Toluca Social Security Center, to rescue and remodel the athletics track in accordance with international standards. And given the damage caused by the 2017 earthquakes that affected the structure of the High Level Aquatic Activities Center, which led to its demolition, we are rebuilding it. To be continue…

