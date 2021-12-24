“If you jump, I jump, remember?”: Lessons for life and the pandemic world that Titanic leaves us | Present

“Disaster”, “catastrophe”, “a production of 300 million destined to fail”. As Leonardo DiCaprio himself recalls, these were some of the predictions that the bewildered specialized press published during the months of filming of Titanic. Not only were they wrong in their bad omens, but the film directed by James Cameron and which was released on Christmas 1997, rose as a social phenomenon. A hardly replicable cultural monument that ranks as the third highest grossing film in history and garnered up to 11 Oscars. But if the cinematic ocean liner starring Kate Winslet and DiCaprio himself stands out for something, it is because of his perennial love affair with the public, who does not hesitate to set sail with them in each new television broadcast. 24 years after its premiere, and in the middle of the sixth wave of the Covid, Telecinco has been the last chain to bet on it as the great star of its Christmas programming and it should not surprise us. Here we explain some of the main reasons for a more timeless romance than Jack and Rose.

-It has something for everyone: What exactly Titanic? Is it a disaster movie with breathtaking action scenes and special effects that justify a budget of more than € 200 million? A romantic pastry that revolves around an impossible love between two young people? Is it a period movie in the spirit of golden Hollywood and breathtaking costumes? A drama about the ravages of the social structure? As that one said, Titanic It is the movie of the grandfather and the child, which explains why a survey published by the web specialized in demoscopy FiveThirtyEight assured that up to 85% of adults over 18 years in the United States had seen the film at least once.

-The audience figures corroborate it: Since James Cameron’s masterpiece was released for the first time on free-to-air television in our country, back in May 2001, achieving a mammoth 47% audience, the film has been broadcast more than twenty times on the grid. and its performance has been excellent. As pointed out The television, 13.1% of Compartir What did you get Titanic in his most recent showing –this summer, also on Telecinco–, “it is an unthinkable figure for a 1997 film and with so many repetitions on television.”

-The happy 90s: Now that the debate and critical review about the vaunted placidity and well-being of the last decade of the century has settled in public opinion, anyone who wishes to inquire into the cinematographic totems of the time has to go through this epitome of 90s Hollywood. A film with the cultural and social impact of Titanic it allows the viewer who revisits the ocean liner to experience a kind of regression, to easily remember where they were and how old they were the first time they saw the film. Travel through memory to those past times that, according to some, were better and let yourself be carried away by the eternally youthful, passionate and innocent romance, worth the redundancies, of Jack and Rose. In addition, two of its main themes, class inequality and mental health –remember that in this ‘family’ blockbuster, its protagonist tries to commit suicide in the first 40 minutes of the film–, are still valid in the media conversation almost 25 years later.

-Your young stars continue to be: Half-unknown Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio were catapulted to global fame after the film hit the box office, sparking instant reluctance about their ability to disengage from such iconic roles. Not only did those who considered them one-day flowers prove wrong – of the eleven Oscars of Titanic neither was for its interpreters, but both today enjoy statuettes and the undisputed recognition of critics and the public. Maturing, in addition, oblivious to any controversy that could cloud the memory of their performances in the mind of the viewer (hello, Johnny Depp), and maintaining a palpable chemistry and a close friendship between them. If so many years later Winslet decided that it was Leo who would accompany her to the altar at her wedding, how can we not accompany Jack and Rose on every journey.

-It’s packed with iconic phrases: “If you jump, I jump, remember?”, “I am the king of the world!” or “When you have nothing, you have nothing to lose” have managed to survive in the collective memory and make a place of their own in pop culture. Perhaps James Cameron does not have the personality or subtlety of the great Hollywood screenwriters, but his dialogues are moving and effective – perfect for our pandemic present – perfectly situating the development of the action and the motivations of its protagonists during the more than three hours duration of the film. Sentences about upper-class privilege such as “Your money will not save you or me” resonate especially after the long months of the pandemic.

-It’s the table, stupid: Very few would have imagined, taking into account the well-known fatal fate of the ocean liner, that, almost a quarter of a century later, the outcome of the film would continue to be the subject of study and controversy. Cameron was right to place the dramatic uncertainty not on whether the ship would sink, but on the mystery of whether Jack and Rose could survive the catastrophe. What surely he was unable to anticipate is that decades later the theories about whether the door would have supported the weight of the couple – it seems that it did – would grab headlines to renew, in each new viewing, the discussions between those who see the half-empty table or half full. A matter of perspective.

–My heart will go on: The Ballad of Celine Dion and Titanic it is the clearest example of the extent to which the pairing between soundtrack and film can deliver a memorable result. This is how we can corroborate the millions of Spaniards who learned to play the flute by torpedoing its notes. The radio success of the song, that sonorous climax that continues to grow and grow, became the best promotional campaign for the film despite the fact that, at first, neither James Cameron nor Celine Dion recorded it at the insistence of their husband – they bet on her. The main theme of the James Horner soundtrack has generated close to a billion euros in revenue, more than enough reason for the Canadian singer to live on her particular groundhog day with her. “Every night in Vegas I think, ‘God, I’m not going to sing this song again.’ But then the heel opens, the smoke comes out and I see that people are already crying. And when I start to sing it I say to myself, ‘What a song, what a moment! ” Billboard.

-And it turns out that it is also a Christmas movie: This past December 19 the tweeter Sissy Macalister shared on the social network, his bewilderment after Netflix USA had recommended the film to him by typing the terms ‘Christmas movie’ in his search engine. But the prescription does not seem like an algorithm error. In Spain, and based on the experiences of other users, the Amazon Prime Video platform also suggests other Christmas-themed proposals such as Christmas surprise or Between love and duty as suitable replacements as they currently do not have Titanic hosted on their servers. No wonder, its 190 minutes are perfect for digestion after finishing with a whole panettone.