If it weren’t for soccer, they’d sell hamburgers

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp received criticism from the former president of Crystal Palace for their positions ahead of “Boxing Day”

Former Crystal Palace president Simon Jordan harshly criticized Manchester City and Liverpool coaches Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp respectively for their “Boxing Day” comments.

Klopp and Guardiola are coaches in the Premier League. EPA

In statements made in ‘talkSPORT‘, Jordan pointed out that he does not understand the positions of Klopp and Guardiola on the Christmas day of the Premier League. Simon considered that without soccer, most of the coaches and players would be working in a fast food restaurant.

“How about pinching yourself to realize how lucky you are because if it weren’t for football, half of you would be working at McDonalds?

“I think there is a massive pushback with these positions, and I could be wrong, but I don’t think so: the fans like this tradition. Have you forgotten where you are? What puts you where you are is precisely the demand for parties. If there were not this, neither you nor your colleagues would receive tens of millions of pounds a year, “he said.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Jordan sent a direct message to Pep Guardiola, whom he referred to as a good coach, but indicated that he might stop winning titles if he were at a club with little money.

“Pep can be successful, but I doubt he could do it without a checkbook. It’s enough! Play the damn game. Most of the players I know really want to play these games.“he commented.

So far, the Premier League has suspended three “Boxing Day” games – Wolverhampton vs. Watford, the Burnley vs. Everton and Liverpool vs. Leeds United- due to COVID-19 outbreak.