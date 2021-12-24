‘If it were in its splendor, we couldn’t sign it’

Nico Castillo continue to test in Necaxa and you will not be able to sign a contract with Ray until the player is found to be physically healthy; However, the hydro-warm team technician, Pablo Guede, He acknowledged that in other circumstances it would have been impossible to sign a player of his quality.

“Nico’s very simple thing is a question that, if he is well and he gets well, there is no striker like him, it is that clear. Another reality is, if Nico were in his splendor, we could not sign him because not We could have the money to pay. If we are all capable of reaching 80 percent of what Nico Castillo really is, I think he will reach us a lot and I think he is a decisive player, because he has already shown it. ” Guede commented in an interview with ESPN.

Castillo suffered from a thrombosis that left him out of the court for a long time while he was a member of the America, a pathology that has not allowed him to be fully, so after a loan for Brazilian football, he was released by the Eagles.

“We were presented with the opportunity, he had the humility and that greatness enough to agree to come to a trial period and that speaks to you of a self-love and the desire to reverse a situation that he has and well, welcome because I believe that we arrived in the right moment “, declared the technician.

“I think that with his career he won someone give him that opportunity and I think that we fell at the right time to try together with him to get him well and to regain the ‘tiger gaze’ he needs,” he added .

