“I wear a wig”: Cristina Pedroche announces a surprise for the Chimes

Cristina Pedroche never ceases to amaze us. The presenter has swept her entry on the set of The Hormiguero with an impressive dress that simulates a naked body. "I do not know if they will censor me when I upload a photo to Instagram."

But the dress is not the only thing that has caught the attention of her look. Cristina has worn a shorter hair than usual, to which Pablo Motos wanted to know the reason.

“This is a wig. It looks like my hair because the color is quite similar and it is natural hair. What I don’t want is for anyone to know what’s underneath. Neither what happens, nor what is going to happen, “he explained.

This explains what we could see a few hours earlier, when Cristina herself published the second video of the New Year’s Eve countdown. After seeing her stripping off her clothes on the streets of Madrid, in this second video Cristina entered the bowels of the clock of the Sun Gate.

“I want to thank the Community of Madrid for allowing me to enter the Puerta del Sol clock, because this has never been allowed. I had never let anyone in to make a video neither publicly nor privately. Thanks a million because for me it is very important because for me Puerta del Sol is my refugeI’m happy there and then things get a bit intense, “said Pedroche.

In the aforementioned video, Cristina took scissors and began to cut her long hair, to later hold a razor and observe it very carefully. Do youHe will have shaved his hair completely or have you innovated with an original haircut?

It seems that for now we will have to stay with the unknown until next December 31 when the presenter returns to Puerta del Sol with Alberto Chicote to present the Antenna Chimes 3.