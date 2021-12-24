“I couldn’t stop crying”: Kate Winslet’s confession for having been away from Leonardo DiCaprio for three years

Since they met on the set of Titanic, in 1996 – the film was released the following year and forever changed their careers – that Kate winslet Y Leonardo Dicaprio They built one of the strongest friendships in Hollywood, and even worked together again on another film: Just a dream, the 2008 drama by Sam Mendes, Winslet’s ex-partner.

Therefore, When, as of 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the British actress was unable to travel to visit her great friend, she broke down on several occasions. “We were three years apart, and I couldn’t stop crying,” The Oscar winner told The Guardian publication, also including the year 2019, when before the Covid they did not manage to combine agendas either.

Leo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet met in their teens and became inseparable friends Reuters

Finally, a short time ago there was the long-awaited reunion of friends in Los Angeles which, according to Winslet’s words, was very moving for all that it implied. “I’ve known him since the middle of my life!” “In the filming of Titanic I turned 21 and he was 22 ″, he pointed out.

“It’s not that I was in New York or that he was in London and we had a chance to have dinner or coffee and catch up. We have not been able to leave our countries. Like so many friends around the world, we wonder because of the Covid. He is my friend, a very close friend. We are united for life ”, The actress said that this year she won the Emmy for her acclaimed work in Brad Ingelsby’s miniseries for HBO, Mare of Easttown.

James Cameron gives directions to Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio during the filming of Titanic IMDB

In 2017, the actress came out to deny the versions that claimed that something romantic was happening with DiCaprio. After being photographed while enjoying a sunny day in Saint Tropez, rumors were inevitable, and it was even claimed that Leo had always been secretly in love with her. In an interview she gave at the time, Winslet said that “fortunately” there was never any romance between them, nor was there any sexual tension.

“They were seven months of intense work [en Titanic], We were both very young, it’s incredible. And luckily, and I think we were very lucky there, we never liked each other ”, she said during her time on the British show Lorraine. In this way, the actress who played Rose in the James Cameron film, denied the versions. “I know it’s very upsetting to hear this, I’m sorry, but it never happened. And that allowed us to have what we share now, that we can tease each other, and I think it’s wonderful. “

The actors, on the red carpet of Just a dream ARCHIVE

Later, the actress spoke of the legacy left by the box office film. “The nice thing about Titanic is that now my children and my friends tell me: ‘Oh, I love the part where …’ and they know the dialogues by heart, phrases that I forgot a long time ago. (…) It’s incredible, and they weren’t even born when it was released, which makes me feel very old. There is a whole new generation of children who watch and enjoy the film … It’s like Mary Poppins, in my opinion, “he said.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet reunited after Titanic in Just a Dream, directed by Sam Mendes

In another interview, in that case with the magazine Marie Claire, Winslet reflected on why her friendship with DiCaprio remained intact for so many years in the industry. “I think the reason our friendship worked is that there was never anything romantic between us. It’s disappointing for people to hear it, because in the soap opera of Kate and Leo’s life they fell in love at first sight and were constantly making out. But the reality is that that never happened, “said the actress, laughing “He always saw me as one of his friends. It’s just that I was never a very ‘little woman’ ”, she revealed.