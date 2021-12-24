How to complete the missions of week 3 of season 1 of Chapter 3 of Fortnite

It’s been 3 weeks since Fortnite Chapter 3 arrived and we’ve already had a ton of challenges. Not only have we been able to complete the weekly ones, but we have also had special missions.

We tell you what the challenges are for the next seven days and the rewards you will get by completing them, as well as some tricks for the more complicated ones.

Register coolers or ice machines (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Seasonal PE

Map with coolers and ice machines:





Glide 25 meters without stopping (0/25) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Bounce 5 times on Spider-Man’s trampolines without touching the ground (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Map with Spider-Man trampolines:





Talk to Guaco, Bunker Jonesy and Team Leader Arrumacos (0/3) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Map with the locations of Guaco, Jonesy and Team Leader Arrumacos:





Collect items stored in a shop (0/2) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents in Hot Reels or Condo Cannon (0/75) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Map with the location of Carretes Calurosos and Cañón Condominio:





Hit weak points while collecting (0/100) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

We remind you that you have one week to complete the missions, that is, until Thursday, December 30. They will then become unavailable and give way to week four, so hurry up.