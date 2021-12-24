How Regular Exercise Can Protect Against Fatty Liver Diseases

MADRID, Dec. 24 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Exercise not only trains your muscles, but it can also prevent the development of fatty liver. A new study by the German Diabetes Research Center (DZD), the Helmholtz in Munich and the University Hospital of Tübingen shows what molecular adaptations, in particular of the mitochondria of the liver, can be observed in this process, according to its authors in the journal ‘Molecular Metabolism’.

Worldwide, one in four people has non-alcoholic liver disease (NAFLD), also called metabolic liver disease. Those affected often suffer from type 2 diabetes, as well as an increased risk of liver cirrhosis and cardiovascular disease.

Furthermore, NAFLD is associated with increased mortality. There is talk of an imbalance between energy intake and consumption as a cause of the disease. This leads to the formation of fatty deposits in the liver and, over time, impairs the function of the mitochondria, both risk factors for the development of hepatic insulin resistance and inflammation of the liver.

How exercise modifies the liver’s adaptation to increased energy consumption To prevent and treat NAFLD, it is recommended to modify your lifestyle with increased physical activity.

Scientists from the Institute of Clinical Chemistry and Pathobiochemistry of the University Hospital of Tübingen and the Research Institute for Diabetes and Metabolic Diseases (IDM) of the Helmholtz Institute of Munich of the University of Tübingen investigated the extent to which regular exercise modifies the adaptation of the liver to increased energy intake and what role skeletal muscle plays in this process, in collaboration with colleagues from the Institute for Experimental Genetics (IEG) at Helmholtz Munich, the Leibniz Institute for Analytical Sciences in Dortmund and the Institute for Chemical Physics in Dalian (China).

In the study by Drs Miriam Hoene and Lisa Kappler, mice were fed a high energy diet. Some also received regular treadmill training. After the six-week intervention, the researchers examined the animals’ liver and muscles for changes in the transcriptome, mitochondrial proteome, lipid composition, and mitochondrial function.

The results showed that training regulated important enzymes that break down glucose and fructose in the liver, as well as the mitochondrial metabolism of pyruvate. Thus, the substrate loading for mitochondrial respiration and lipid synthesis can be reduced.

As a consequence, less fat is stored in the liver and specific lipids, such as diacylglycerol species, are reduced. Additionally, glucose control improves in exercise-trained mice. Additionally, increased breathing capacity of skeletal muscles relieves metabolic stress on the liver.

Systems biology data provide a comprehensive view of the molecular adaptation of the liver and muscles to a high-energy diet, training, and combined effects.

“The results fit very well with the approaches of ongoing clinical studies testing inhibitors against some of the targets found here, such as the mitochondrial pyruvate transporter,” highlights DZD scientist Dr. Cora Weigert, study leader. and professor of molecular diabetes at the University Hospital of Tübingen. “They also show that regular physical activity regulates many targets at the same time as key nodes in metabolic pathways, an effect that cannot be achieved with monotherapy.”