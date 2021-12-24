How many martial arts moves did Keanu Reeves learn for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’? – Movie news

It took 18 years to see Keanu Reeves as Neo again, but this time in ‘Matrix Resurrections’. The film directed by Lana Washowski also features the participation of Mexican actress Eréndira Ibarra.

Dependence on technology and how it influences our perception is part of the central approaches in Matrix Resurrections, movie directed by Lana Wachowski, who managed to convince Keanu reeves Y Carrie-Anne Moss to reprise their iconic roles as Neo and Trinity. And to maintain the essence that has so characterized this franchise with respect to the action scenes, specifically the physical fights, The 57-year-old actor revealed how they paid homage to older martial arts like kung fu.

“With martial arts, we are presenting those art forms in an ingenious way, in a respectful way. Not in a way that is experienced as a cartoon, but from a place of reverence, “he shared in an interview with NBC Asian America.

And to achieve the rigorous physical condition that both kung fu and Gun-fu movements required (close combat where firearms are used as an extension of the body), Keanu reeves He received the advice of Patrick Murphy, an expert in physical conditioning, who made known the exercise routine that was implemented to the Hollywood star.

“To create their training I took into account both their character and that of their character, as well as the type of movements they had to perform. So I devised a program based on circuits of full body, without too much weight, so that he would repeat them without rest between rounds, “he revealed in an ABC article. The objective of these exercises, always focused on the eastern disciplines, was to develop greater physical resistance, but without overloading the muscles.

Once the physical issue was resolved, Keanu reeves was reunited with Jonathan Eusebio, a martial artist with whom he had previously worked in the saga of John wick Y Tiger hu chen, who did the action choreography on the first three Matrix movies.

“Chen was my teacher on the trilogy and it was wonderful to work with him on Resurrections“Reeves told NBC Asian America. “We know each other, he is a wonderful martial artist. So I am very grateful and honored to be able to spend time with him.”.

The martial arts of Matrix Resurrections are similar to those of ‘John Wick’

And given the experience of this team of martial instructors, without forgetting Reeves’ professionalism and dedication, both physically and mentally, Jonathan Eusebio sat down to talk with Yahoo News to explain what new movements implemented in Matrix Resurrections.

“We have converted the recharges [de armas] in an art form, so we combine the martial arts of hand-to-hand combat with gunfight and reloads. So we have taken it to a couple of levels, but I have to give credit to those who deserve it “This is how Eusebio revealed that he took some inspiration from the franchise of John wick to return to this new version of Neo in a more attractive character for the big screen.

“With Neo, the material from Matrix It was based on Chinese martial arts, so everything is circular, more fluid. In John wick we draw on Japanese martial arts, which are linear and very short and effective, “said the martial expert. “So the fighting styles are completely different, but you have to cinematize things according to the character, so I took some liberties with the fluidity of Chinese or Hong Kong martial arts movies.”.

He even compared the new movements of Keanu reeves in Matrix Resurrections with “a dance between two combatants”, discarding the traditional fights, so we are facing a film that mixes various disciplines. “It’s not so much a hand-to-hand combat, it’s a hand and foot range type. It’s more of an out-of-range type of combat, less impact on his body. [Reeves]”.

That is how Keanu reeves He was not alone in the physical and mental process involved in retaking his role as Neo. In addition to the traditional Kung fu and the renewed Gun-fu, the protagonist worked hard alongside Jonathan Eusebio Y Tiger hu chen, a couple of martial arts veterans who worked with new movements that we will see in the shooting scenes, which mix Chinese and Japanese martial arts.

Do not forget that Matrix Resurrections it is already in cinemas in our country and also has the participation of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Jessica henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada pinkett smith, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci and the mexican actress Eréndira ibarra.