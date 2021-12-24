How is the cast of “My poor little angel” today 30 years after the premiere

The actors of My poor little angel They have been busy these years. Among them are a president of the United States, a cast member divorced his parents, and another competed in the Olympics.

Although it has been more than 30 years since the original film first hit our screens, there are still many people who continue to watch the film at parties, and also new generations who join to see them.

It is the story of a boy who accidentally stays inside his house alone, while the rest of his family goes on vacation, and then he is forced to defend his home from nasty intruders in a funny and intriguing way.

The comedy turned child actor Macaulay Culkin into a sensation. Until 2011 it grossed 476.7 million dollars worldwide, becoming the highest grossing action and comedy film.

Most of the cast returned for the hit sequel to My Poor Little Angel 2, however since then there have been four more My Poor Little Angel movies with completely different casts that haven’t lived up to the first two.

The question we all ask ourselves then is: What happened to Macaulay and the rest of the cast after filming ended?

Macaulay rose to fame and was only 10 years old at the time. He was cast as the cheeky eight-year-old boy who was incredibly adept at creating harmful contraptions to stop unfortunate thieves.

He then appeared on My Girl, The Nutcracker, The Good Son, Getting Even With Dad, and Richie Rich and hosted Saturday Night Live.

The actor befriended Michael Jackson, who appeared in the music video for ‘Black or White,’ and is the godfather of pop singer Paris’ children, Prince and Michael Jr.

At the age of 14, Macuaulay controversially divorced her parents to prevent them from controlling her vast fortune as they fought for custody after they separated.

At 18, he married actress Rachel Miner, which ended in divorce, and then had an eight-year relationship with Hollywood star Mila Kunis. But his love life is on the rise, as he has been dating his Changeland co-star Brenda Song since 2017 and earlier this year they welcomed their first child together.

Baby dakota It was named as a tribute to Macaulay’s late sister, who sadly passed away from her injuries after she stood in front of a moving vehicle outside a Los Angeles bar in 2008.

More recently, He reprized the role of Kevin for Google Assistant ads and stars in the 10th season of American Horror Story.

Not many people will know that Macaulay’s younger brother also appeared in the movie. Kieran culkin He played Kevin’s younger bedwetting cousin Fuller in the movie, but he had no idea what it was about until he saw her.

Speaking to James Corden last year, Kieran confessed that he wasn’t really aware of the plot when the movie was made when he was seven years old.

Kieran starred in feature films such as Scott Pilgrim vs The World, Father of the Bride, and She’s All That. He also appeared in Fargo and Robot Chicken. But what you know him best is his incredible portrayal of Roman Roy in the hit hit HBO series Succession, which has probably made him as famous as his brother.

Kieran previously dated Emma Stone and is now happily married to Jazz Charton, with the couple having a daughter and welcoming a song in August of this year.

Joe pesci, one of the robbers: Joe played Harry, the mastermind behind the operation was brief, but his exalted nature led to him being mocked by young Kevin.

He earned a BAFTA Award for Best Newcomer in Raging Bull, and a decade later he landed an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor when he once again teamed up with Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese on Goodfellas.

Most recently, he teamed up once again with De Niro and Scorsese on the 2019 Netflix movie. The Irishman.

The other thief Daniel sternHe took on the role of the hapless criminal Marv, the taller and dumbest of the two thieves.

Daniel would go on to star in Bushwhacked, in addition to narrating the television series The Wonder Years. He is also quite a volunteer, with his charity work through the Malibu Foundation for Youth and Families, his services for education, and the American troops visiting Iraq in 2003.

The actor is now also working on the other side of the camera as producer and director.

Catherine O’Hara starred as Kevin’s mother. Since then, she has been in television and film, including the voice of Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas and roles in films such as Chicken Little and The Life Before This.

She has also had success on the small screen, playing Carol Ward in several episodes of Six Feet Under and the Netflix show A Series of Unfortunate Events. Since 2016 she has played Moira Rose on the comedy Schitt’s Creek, winning her first Emmy for the role in 2019.

John heard he was the actor who played Kevin’s father. After My Poor Little Angel, he appeared in 1992’s Gladiator as John Riley, and has been credited with a role in at least one movie every year since 1987.

He had a recurring role on CSI Miami, appeared in an episode of Modern Family and the TV movie Sharknado.

Tragically, John was found dead in a hotel room in Palo Alto, California, in July 2017 at the age of 71. He died of sudden cardiac arrest due to hypertensive atherosclerotic heart disease.

If we talk about bullying the older brother, Buzz is still the most famous role of Devin ratray, despite the 41-year-old actor remaining in the industry after reprising his role in 1992.

Devin played several intimidating characters in the early ’90s, landing roles in Little Monsters and Dennis the Menace. He took on roles on the hit series Law & Order: SVU, as well as the Ryan Reynolds film RIPD.

Now a former child star, Hillary wolf She is best known for playing Kevin’s spiteful older sister, Megan.

She also played Laura in Big Girls Don’t Cry, but retired from acting after Home Alone 2 at the age of 15.

Hilary became an Olympian and represented the United States in judo during the 1996 and 2000 Olympics. Now in her 40s, the actress has diversified her talents and has written a book: The Not So Zen Mon.

The deceased Roberts Blossom gave a stellar performance as Kevin’s Neighbor.

However, although he was busy until the late 1990s, his last big screen credit was 1995’s The Quick and the Dead. He then made appearances in such television films as The American Clock and Balloon Farm before his retirement, during who spent their time writing poetry.

Sadly, Robert died in July 2011 of cerebrovascular disease at the age of 87.

The pigeon woman was the Oscar winner, Brenda fricker, which won the Best Supporting Actress award.

She then appeared in several other high-profile films, including So I Married an Ax Murderer, Angels in the Outfield, and A Time to Kill.After leaving Casualty in 1990, Brenda returned for two episodes in 1998 before being murdered in 2010.

Brenda, who retired from acting in 2014, has not remarried after the end of her nine-year marriage to director Barry Davies in 1988.

In 2019, Brenda sadly revealed that she would be spending this Christmas alone in Ireland. The Dublin-based actress explained: “I am 75 years old now, and I would be lying if I said it would be a nice and happy Christmas because I am older and I live alone. It can be very dark. “

Donald Trump: Some of us may have forgotten that he played a small role. Having accidentally flown to New York, the lonely Kevin desperately needed help and turned to a passing wealthy gentleman for help.

“Down the hall and to the left,” was Donald’s reply.

He went on to become a reality star on The Apprentice and then transitioned to leader of the free world. Donald spent four years in the White House before losing and has been banned from all the major social media sites.

