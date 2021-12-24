How awful! Find a complete chicken head on their wings and shake the nets

In the United Kingdom, a fast food customer ended up getting a nasty surprise opening his package of wings and finding that not only did what he ordered came, but also it had a chicken head inside. The piece was whole and fried.

Gabrielle, was the client who shared on her social networks the unpleasant surprise she got. The woman shared an image where you can see the head of the animal with beak and eyes. All covered by a crunchy dough, same as the products of KFC.

The situation occurred in Feltham, Twickenham, England. The woman left her review on JustEast, where in addition to sharing the image of what happened to him, he decided to give it a two-star evaluation. “I found a fried chicken head in my hot wing meal”, he indicated.

The reaction on social media

The photo was shared on the Instagram account “Takeawatrauma”, where people did not hesitate to react to the postcard. The response from the users was as expected, as everyone recognized the horror of what happened to Gabrielle.

“It would really undo to be able to go back in time 2 minutes when I hadn’t seen this.” “What does it take to get a star?” “At least you know it’s real”, was the least harsh, as he used sarcasm to enhance the mood within the post. After this comment he was joined by some who argued that the head is still fried chicken, so it is not at all bad.

The animal protectors were also present in the conversation by justifying that if they eat meat they do not have to complain. “If you eat meat, there is nothing to complain about, you simply face the reality of what you are eating for once”. Another commented to him that if he cannot bear that his food is a dead animal, then he should stop eating meat.

