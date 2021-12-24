‘House of Gucci’: Anne Hathaway, Angelina Jolie and other actresses who were considered for the character of Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga is stealing spotlight thanks to her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in ‘House of Gucci’, but other actresses like Angelina Jolie and even Margot Robbie may have taken her place. Here we show you the list.
The movies that we end up seeing at the cinema are not always the projects that creatives had in mind when they began to devise a movie on the big screen. Many are the changes that undergo in the production process, and some take years to be realized. Examples of this are many in Hollywood, but the most recent is Gucci’s house, a project that has been trying to come to light since 2009.
Neither Ridley Scott, neither Lady Gaga they were the favorites to be at the head of House of Gucci, as director and part of the cast. More than a decade ago, others were the names that rang out loud to bring the story of Patrizia Reggiani and her tragic and toxic relationship with the Gucci family to the screen. Here we tell you who at the time were the favorites to give life to ‘La viuda de la moda’.
Penelope Cruz
Yes and a thousand times yes! The Spanish Penelope Cruz was on the verge of being Patrizia when, in 2009, an attempt was made to bring out the film in the hands of Jordan Scott. It would have been perfect if Salma Hayek I would have also played her best friend on screenThey both get along excellent in real life.
Margot robbie
Long before she was cast to be Barbie or Harley Quinn, Margot Robbie she was about to be Gucci’s killer. This happened in 2012, when the movie had another attempt at wanting to come out, this time under the direction of Wong kar-wai.
Angelina Jolie
We saw her recently at Eternals having a nice chemistry with Salma Hayek. They could have also been best friends in House of gucci yes, in 2006, the stars would have alienated themselves to make the film a reality. In those yesterdays, the main couple consisted of Jolie and Leonardo DiCaprioCan you imagine them instead of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver?
Anne Hathaway
The forever protagonist of The Princess Diaries also resonated as a possible candidate to take the place of the actress of A star Is Born. Gaga was certainly a great choice, but if we look back at the incredible outfits Anne has worn in award seasons, or what she looked like in Ocean’s 8: The Scammers, we can assure that she would have been a great Patrizia.