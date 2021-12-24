Horizon Forbidden West shows new images, with an area to discover and a new machine

The Guerrilla game for PS4 and PS5 stars in the next issue of Game Informer magazine.

Horizon Forbidden West is one of the PlayStation titles most anticipated not just for the next few months, but for the new generation of Sony. After his appearance at The Game Awards and the publication of his latest 4K trailer, showing us his new machines, we have more materials on the sequel to Aloy.

And it is that the game of Warfare He stars in the new issue of Game Informer magazine, which has him on the cover with a very characteristic art. As a preview, the publication has shared a total of five new images of the game that we had not seen in advance, and which you can take a look below:

In four of them we see Aloy present on different scenarios. As they tell us, they correspond to a new territory, the Daunt, which sports a peculiar appearance, in the middle of a canyon on the eastern border of Sundom. This area is used for players to get up to date with the mechanics, the already known and the new ones that are implemented.

The new machine digs tunnels and surprises its enemiesIn the remainder, we can see a new type of machine, with the English name Burrower, in the absence of the official translation into Spanish. It is a reconnaissance creature capable of digging tunnels in the ground and using them to surprise its enemies. When it detects danger, it emits a high-pitched sound that stuns its opponents and alerts the rest of the machines.

Horizon Forbidden West is scheduled to launch next February 18, 2022 for PS4 and PS5. We have already seen images of the first platform that show that it will look great again in the previous generation, and with respect to PlayStation 5, in addition to all the videos and previews, we have recently learned how much space it will occupy on the disk.

