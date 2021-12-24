Helmut Marko on Checo Pérez’s first season: ‘It was the right decision’

Sergio perez he completed his first year in Sling Y Helmut Marko, sports advisor to Red bull, analyzed his season with Max verstappen, ensuring that, despite some details, the Austrian team made the right decision when taking it into account over other prospects such as Hülkenberg.

“It is difficult (the comparison) because we do not have Hülkenberg in the car. But Perez He has shown that he has an incredible experience when everything is going well for him. And he has driven many races to the rhythm of Max. But due to the poor position on the starting grid, that did not come into play. But, in hindsight, it was the right decision, “said the leader of Red bull.

“Sergio had its ups and downs. In a way, one of his weak points was in qualifying. When you come out eighth, ninth, etc., it takes too long to get in position to support Max strategically. I mean, to get into the security car windows and things like that.

“In Abu dhabi played an optimal role and also contributed a lot to Max could get that victory. I remember a similar situation in Turkey, where he also crossed paths with Hamilton. And where it also cost Lewis a relatively long time to spend Perez“, Detailed the always disciplined Marko.

