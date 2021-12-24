‘Harry Potter’: What happened to these actors after Hogwarts?

We recently saw Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas) starring in the series ‘Foundation’ and we have not lost track of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, but … what has become of the rest of the alumni of the magical saga?

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone hit theaters 20 years ago, the first film in the successful magic saga. Since then, feature films based on the novels by JK Rowling have captivated thousands of viewers of all ages. Recently, and to celebrate this anniversary, we have been able to see the reunion of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Although they are the main actors, Hogwarts was made up of many more students. Cedric Diggory, Luna Lovegood, Neville Londubat, Ginny Weasley … having played these Hogwarts students for several years in Harry Potter, Have your interpreters been able to continue their acting careers in film and television? We reveal to you what has become of them!

Robert Pattinson (Cedric Diggory)

Of all the Hogwarts alumni, Robert Pattinson It is probably the best known after passing through the magical saga. He played Cedric Diggory, the Hufflepuff champion killed by voldemort in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Later, his international recognition would culminate in Twilight by giving life to the vampire Edward. Since then, Pattinson has not stopped adding titles to his career path. He has worked on two projects by filmmaker David Cronenberg, he stepped into the shoes of Henry Costin in Z, the lost city, directed by James Gray, and has assumed Projects original and atypical like The Lighthouse and The Hunter. He recently starred alongside John David Washington in Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed Tenet. And he has no intention of stopping there, as he will soon be donning the disguise of Batman in the new Matt Reeves adaptation.

Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood)

Interpreter of the strange and crazy Luna Lovegood since the fifth installment of the Harry Potter saga, Evanna Lynch’s professional career has been quite discreet since 2011. The young actress has only acted in three feature films: the drama My name is Emily, in which she had a starring role, and the comedies GBF and Madness in the Method.

Freddie Stroma (Cormac McLaggen)

Quite low-key in the Harry Potter saga, where he played the Quidditch player of Gryffindor Cormac McLaggen in the last three installments, Freddie Stroma has chained more or less musical comedies such as The Hit Girls, Pitching the note: even higher or The Inbetweeners 2. He also appeared in the sixth season of Game of Thrones, where he played the poor Dickon Tarly, and most recently in various episodes of The Bridgertons.

Katie Leung (Cho Chang)

Katie Leung played Cho Chang, the harry potter’s first girlfriend, in the fifth installment of the saga. Her acting career has continued although more focused on television series. The young woman has played several leading roles in One Child, Chimerica or Annika. He has also been in the cast of the hit hit Arcane, the new series set in the world of the famous game League of Legends.

Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas)

We recently saw Alfred Enoch in Foundation, the Apple TV + series that adapts the work of Isaac Asimos, in the role of Raych Foss. The actor played Gryffindor student Dean Thomas in the magical saga. Later, he starred in the series How to defend a murderer, where he played one of the protagonists with Viola Davis.

Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley)

Interpreter of the discreet Ron’s little sister, who would eventually become Harry Potter’s partner, Bonnie Wright has rarely appeared in film as an actress since the end of the franchise. That if, his life has not been far from the audiovisual world. The young woman became a director of video clips and short films. He is currently working on his first feature film: a terrifying action film called Unearthed.

Luke Youngblood (Lee Jordan)

Only present in the first two installments of the Harry Potter saga, in which he played the Gryffindor student Lee Jordan, Luke Youngblood has made a name for himself in the world of TV. The actor has starred in series such as Community, where he played the character of Magnitude, and Galavant, in the role of Sid. Since 2019, he has also lent his voice to Frostee Benson, one of the animated heroes of Fast & Furious: Spies at full throttle. .

Matthew Lewis (Neville Londubat)

After playing the endearing Neville Londubat – one of Harry Potter’s most faithful companions – in all eight Harry Potter films, Matthew Lewis continued his acting career in a more discreet way. The young actor has appeared in british series Happy Valley and The Syndicate, or in the romance Before You with Emilia Clarke.

Harry Melling (Dudley Dursley)

Although he was not a Hogwarts student, Dudley Dursley -the insufferable cousin Harry Potter – it did appear quite frequently in the series. After playing him five times, actor Harry Melling more or less disappeared from the radar for about 6 years. Then appeared in films such as Z, The Lost City, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs or The Devil.