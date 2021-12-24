Gremlins on Netflix: 4 curiosities of the Christmas horror classic

The rules for caring for a mogwai are very clear: do not feed them at midnight, do not get them wet, and avoid sunlight. If you break any of these rules, the cute creatures can mutate into living nightmares. The plot of Gremlins led filmmaker Joe Dante to success (Piranha, Small Soldiers) and got millions of people around the world to go to the movies, making it an immediate classic to watch during the holidays. A review of 4 curiosities of the classic Christmas horror that is available to see in Netflix.

A movie that in the eye of the storm

Although today it is listed as a family classic, in 1984 (year of release) many parents showed their disgust for the fear with which their children left the cinema. Gremlins has a PG-13 rating (suitable for ages 13 and over) and it is recommended that there is a responsible adult in charge of the television in case it is seen by very young children.

Gremlins vs Furbies

Furby dolls first hit the market in 1998, and for years these cute creatures had different versions. And some, according to the demand of Warner Bros, very similar to the Gremlins. In a legal dispute with Tiger Electronics and Hasbro, Warner was the winner and collected a huge compensation that forced the manufacturers to design new versions of the Furbies.

Rambo’s appearance

In Gremlins 2 -for many moviegoers, a worthy and very good sequel- the adorable Gizmo wants revenge on his evil brothers and having seen a movie on television, he decides to adopt the look of his protagonist and go on the attack. The movie character in question is Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo. With a bow, arrows and a red scarf, Gizmo rehearses his evil face (not very good given his goodness) and goes in search of the villains.

Tim Burton was one step away from directing Gremlins

Steven Spielberg – the film’s executive producer – considered Tim Burton (Edward Scissorhans, Ed Wood, Mars Attack, Big Fish) to direct Gremlins but he ended up giving up since the filmmaker had not filmed anything similar until then. Gizmo’s adventures would surely have taken on a darker tone had they been in the hands of the prolific director and his trademark style.