Goalkeeper dies after collision with rival on court

Goalkeeper Taufik Ramsyah died after the crash.

Soccer is in mourning after registering the tragic death of Tornado FC goalkeeper Taufik Ramsyah of the Indonesian third division who lost his life after a collision with an opponent in a match.

20-year-old Taufik Ramsyah died in hospital three days after the accidental crash with the other Wahana FC player due to the injuries caused in the collision and thus joined the list of athletes who died in 2021.

The terrible clash occurred in the first half of the match played at the Riau University Stadium, when a Wahana striker He was struggling against a Tornado FC Pekanbaru defender, then the crash occurred.

Taufik Ramsyah lay a few meters from the arc and concerned players requested the entry of the corps of medical assistance, who was immediately accompanied by an ambulance that took the player to a hospital where it was discovered that he had a fractured skull.

Derived from the skull fracture, the goalkeeper Taufik Ramsyah died three days later andn the hospital where he was treated.

Following the death of goalkeeper Taufik Ramsyah, Tornado FC Pekanbaru issued a statement and Tornado FC Pekanbaru teammates moved to Lubuk Jambi, hometown of the deceased archer to give him the last goodbye.