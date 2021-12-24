Get 5 months of Apple Music for free right now

You can get five months free of Apple Music if you are a new user, and two months if you are already a subscriber.

Shazam returns to the fray offering 5 months of Apple Apple Music completely free. Remember that Apple bought Shazam in 2018, and the company has always used the app to promote Apple Music, especially during the Christmas season.

The new special offer that is now available offers five months of Apple Music free to new users, but it does not stop there, since the current users can also get two months free subscription.

How to get 5 free months of Apple Music

To obtain this offer you have different options. The first is download the Shazam app from the App Store, you probably already have it, but if this is not the case you will have to install it.

Now just enter this link from the iPhone, and most likely the Shazam app will open. You will see an n notification in the app, and by pressing it you can subscribe to Apple Music for free for 5 months. Another option is to scan the QR code that we leave you below.

Get and give away up to 5 free months of Apple Music until 1/31! Download & Shazam a song or visithazam.com/applemusic. New / eligible subscribers, see terms.

This promotion is designed for you to link your Shazam and Apple Music accounts to benefit from numerous benefits.

Sync Shazams with Apple Music . Choose to automatically add your Shazams to the “My Shazam Tracks” playlist on Apple Music.

. Choose to automatically add your Shazams to the “My Shazam Tracks” playlist on Apple Music. Add to other playlists . Press “Add to” to add Shazams to any Apple Music playlist.

. Press “Add to” to add Shazams to any Apple Music playlist. Play full songs in Shazam. Listen to full songs without leaving the application.

A very interesting promotion of Apple Music since it offers two extra months free on top of your usual 3-month free promotion for new users. But it is also more interesting since Also current Apple Music users can get 2 months free.

Related topics: Apple Music

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe