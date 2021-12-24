George Clooney to play AMLO … Henry Cavill for Lorenzo Córdova?

COVID-19 reaches minimum levels in Mexico … peeeero

In a new episode of the most exciting novel of the season … Morena goes all out against the INE and its decision to postpone the mandate revocation consultation. On the one hand, the representative of the cherries before the electoral body,presented a challenge before the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power. The morenista accused, when presenting the appeal, that the six councilors who voted in favor of that decision, Lorenzo Córdova included, acted negligently and violated the constitution.Mario Llergo, Morena’s representative before the INE, accused the counselors of being negligent., president of the Chamber of Deputies, also did his thing: he filed a constitutional controversy before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation against the measure approved by the electoral referee. The INE responded to that strike in a passive-aggressive manner: it summoned the media to a tour of the offices of theto show how the signatures sent by the morenistas to summon the revocation of mandate are reviewed. That is, to show that he does his job. In addition, he issued a warning: they will randomly visit the homes of the people who gave their signature to verify that their identity has not been spoofed. San Pedro, at the gates of heaven, will be freaked out when INE staff rings the bell of paradise to ask several dead people if they did sign in favor of AMLO. And poor people who have to dig graves … and, worse, those who have to ask the dogs if they did give their signature. Woof. Call Dr. Doolittle. How much drama. There is no doubt that this story should be brought to the big screen: George Clooney as AMLO; Steve Buscemi as Mario Delgado; and Henry Cavill to play Lorenzo Córdova.

We Mexicans will have a quiet Christmas. After two years of a pandemic, which took the lives of family, friends and well-loved people, the light is beginning to be seen at the end of the tunnel. Or rather: the fruit at the end of the piñata. Nowadays, the epidemic curve is at its lowest point since the health contingency began in March 2020. This is undoubtedly good news. However … here it comes Omicron, which threatens, like the Devil in that old Mexican movie, where he fights with Santa Claus, with ruining our Christmas holidays. This week, cut off to December 21, the epidemic curve has a reduction of 17 percent. Hospital occupation of general beds in the national territory is 15 percent. While that of beds with a fan is 11 percent. Source: Ministry of Health Although the epidemic is at its lowest point, the Ministry of Health has provided worrying information: there are at least 23 detected cases of the Ómicron variant, detected for the first time in South Africa, in all the country. Although the announcement of the first case detected was reported last Friday, December 3, the newspaper Milenio announced that November 16 there was a case in a 25-year-old woman, in addition to that on November 24 there was another case in a child under five years of age. Ergo, Ómicron is already circulating in the country. The health authorities have not yet reported if it is already transmitted in a community way, however, it is most likely that the fourth wave of COVID, which is expected for the first weeks of 2022, will be carried out by this variant. Either way. We have a punch with little cane and a lot of tejocotes.