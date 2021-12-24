George Clooney to play AMLO … Henry Cavill for Lorenzo Córdova?
COVID-19 reaches minimum levels in Mexico … peeeero
We Mexicans will have a quiet Christmas. After two years of a pandemic, which took the lives of family, friends and well-loved people, the light is beginning to be seen at the end of the tunnel. Or rather: the fruit at the end of the piñata. Nowadays, the epidemic curve is at its lowest point since the health contingency began in March 2020. This is undoubtedly good news. However … here it comes Omicron, which threatens, like the Devil in that old Mexican movie, where he fights with Santa Claus, with ruining our Christmas holidays. This week, cut off to December 21, the epidemic curve has a reduction of 17 percent. Hospital occupation of general beds in the national territory is 15 percent. While that of beds with a fan is 11 percent.