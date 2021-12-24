George Clooney and Julia Roberts to star in romantic comedy

Two of the biggest names in Hollywood will meet again for a common project. Universal Pictures confirmed that Julia Roberts Y George Clooney will be in front of Ticket to Paradise, a romantic comedy that will begin filming this year. The director in charge of the feature film is Ol Parker, responsible of Mamma Mia! Let’s go again, and scriptwriter of The exotic Marigold hotel.

Regarding the plot, the story will follow a separated marriage, who meet with a common goal, to travel to Bali to prevent the wedding of their daughter. They believe that the young woman could repeat the mistake of both, who married at a young age, only to divorce shortly after. As expected, the trip will end by rediscovering the protagonists, who could have a new approach.

Roberts and Clooney at the presentation of The Money Master, the film they starred in under Jodie Foster EFE

Clooney and Roberts have been friends for a long time, and this isn’t the first time they’ve shared a feature film. Their first job together was in The big scam, in 2001, in which they also played an ex-partner who, in the framework of an ambitious robbery in Las Vegas, ended up reconciled. Both reprized roles shortly thereafter, in the sequel to that film. In 2016 they agreed again on The master of money, a film directed by Jodie Foster, which did not receive the expected critics.

Ticket to Paradise marks the return of Clooney and Roberts to a project for the big screen, after a time doomed to television. The actor recently starred in the film for Netflix, Midnight Sky, and in 2019 he was in charge of the miniseries Trap 22. Regarding the actress’s work, her last important role was in 2018, as a central figure in the first season of the television fiction Homecoming.