Free! They’re giving away a well-received vampire set

We have good news for you: as promised, the holiday gifts from the Epic Games Store go on and on for the next few days. Thanks to this, you can now get another free game, although it will only be available for a limited time.

The new gift from the Epic Games Store is Vampyr, an interesting adventure made by the studio of the creators of Life is Strange. In it you will be a doctor who has been transformed into a vampire and you will have the mission to cure an epidemic that attacks your city, while you try to contain your instincts.

It is important to make it clear that this promotion will only be available for a limited time. Like other holiday gifts from the Epic Games Store, Vampyr It will only be available for 24 hours. So, you have until 10:00 AM Mexico City time on December 24 to add it to your collection.

To obtain Vampyr for free you just have to follow the following steps:

How to get Vampyr free?

Click here to go to the page of Vampyr on the Epic Games Store

Click the Get Button on the right side of the screen

A screen will appear with the purchase information

Press Checkout

You can see Vampyr in action in the trailer below:

The Epic Games Store will give more gifts

Did you like the gift? We are glad if you answered yes. Of course, it is important that you keep in mind that it is not the only one that will give the Epic Games Store during the next few days. In fact, there are still 7 more gifts to pamper you for the next few days

We remind you that since last December 15, the PC game store has been giving away games to its community every 24 hours. Among the games that the company has already delivered are Shenmue III, Neon Abyss, Remnant From the Ashes Y Loop Hero.

Please note that the Epic Games Store has not yet revealed the identity of the store’s upcoming gifts. At LEVEL UP we will be on the lookout every day to tell you about the gifts that Epic Games will offer in its PC game store from the moment they are available.

What did you think of the gifts from the Epic Games Store? Tell us in the comments.

