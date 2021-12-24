Four-year-old girl dies in Mexico after going to the dentist

On December 16, a girl, by name AriadneShe was taken to the dentist in Puebla, Mexico, because she had a severe toothache. That visit, which sought to solve the aforementioned health problem, was fatal for the little girl who was only four years old. The events occurred when the girl’s parents arrived at the Dental Clinic establishment located in the San Salvador Chachapa community and, as requested in the dentist’s announcement, they remained outside while their daughter was being treated.

Shortly after starting the treatment, the specialist, who is presumed to be named Oscar GutierrezHe went out to tell the men that the girl was in bad shape and they all took her to a hospital. However, when the parents and the minor arrived at the hospital, the specialist fled leaving them to their fate.

Doctors began to care for the girl and informed her parents that she no longer had vital signs, as they were informed, apparently, she had died due to the application of general anesthesia was misapplied, according to local media reports. .

(Martin Rickett – PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images) ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/_4Izihe8585m844uuoAVKQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTQ2Mg–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/pG38uXQHlG7dXVA084t4dQ–~B/aD05NjM7dz0yMDAwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/ee2c052dbff5dfdbb2fefe911f062112″ class=”caas-img”/> (Martin Rickett – PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images) ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/_4Izihe8585m844uuoAVKQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTQ2Mg–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/pG38uXQHlG7dXVA084t4dQ–~B/aD05NjM7dz0yMDAwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/ee2c052dbff5dfdbb2fefe911f062112″ class=”caas-img”/> (Martin Rickett – PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images)

The parents returned to the dental office to speak with the dentist, who was no longer there and has been a fugitive ever since. According to the Mexican newspaper Millennium, the neighbors reported that the specialist returned to the premises, took his things and left. Nor is he at his home, from where he left accompanied by his wife and son. So far his whereabouts are unknown.

The girl’s parents proceeded to report him to the authorities; For this reason, it is already sought by the Attorney General of the State of Puebla and opened the folder FGEP / EAT / FIM / HOMICIDIOS-1/029742/2021 against the alleged perpetrator. There is even a civil campaign to locate him, where what, apparently, is his photograph is disseminated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IN VIDEO: Mexico will have no restrictions for Christmas celebrations.