For sale a very special Corvette replica used in Fast & Furious 5

December 23, 2021 A spectacular replica of the 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport that was used in Fast & Furious 5 is going up for auction next January.

Remember that Mongoose Motorsports (which is licensed by General Motors to build original replicas of the 1963 Corvette) manufactured a total of 12 replicas Corvette Grand Sport for use in the fifth installment of the famous series of action films and cars that starred Paul Walker and Vin Diesel.

Only three units survived the filming

Only three units survived the different shootings and this is one of the two cars that were used for some of the more daring scenes in Fast Five. In fact, a witness to this is the fact that the unit up for auction has some scratches on the bodywork, especially on the front.

The particular clone that you can buy in the January auction based on a tubular chassis and a suspension that is borrowed from a Corvette C4.

Unlike the other Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport replica that went on sale in March, which had a 5.7-liter V8 from General Motors, this unit comes with a Volkswagen engine air-cooled for which no power is specified.

This is Vin Diesel’s favorite car in Fast and Furious and it’s not the Dodge Charger

Mecum Auctions has not provided an estimate of how much they expect to sell this replica of the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport for, although Similar variants without an engine or transmission are selling for around 75,000 euros. In this way, if we add to this the popularity of having participated in the Fast & Furious saga, we think that it will be sold for a much higher figure.

We will have to wait for the aforementioned Mecum Auctions auction in Kissimmee (Florida, United States), which It will be held on January 6 2022. Nice gift from Kings if you get this spectacular almost unique vehicle.

