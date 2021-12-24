Flights canceled by dozens just before Christmas Eve

US airports return to pre-pandemic numbers for Christmas 1:59

(CNN Business) – Three US airlines canceled flights just before Christmas Eve.

On Thursday, United Airlines (UAL) said it had to “cancel some flights” due to the omicron variant of the new coronavirus.

“The nationwide increase in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our crews and the people who run our operation,” reads a United memo obtained by CNN.

United has canceled more than 150 flights, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.

United said it will “notify affected customers before they arrive at the airport,” according to a company statement. “We apologize for the interruption and are working hard to reschedule as many people as possible and get them on track for the holidays.”

On Thursday night, Delta Air Lines (DAL) also canceled flights. The airline has canceled more than 100 flights on Christmas Eve, according to FlightAware.

Delta said the cancellations are due to multiple problems, including the omicron variant.

“We apologize to our customers for the delay in their vacation travel plans,” Delta said in a statement. “The people at Delta are working hard to get you where you need to be as quickly and safely as possible on the next available flight.”

Additionally, Alaska Airlines said in a statement that it canceled 17 flights due to Omicron and that more cancellations are possible on Christmas Eve.

– Andy Rose and Sharif Paget contributed to this report