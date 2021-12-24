F1 2021: Verstappen presents Checo Prez with nearly $ 150,000 Honda NSX

Max Verstappen and the Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez they exchanged Christmas presents. The highlight is that the Dutchman presented his companion with a Honda NSX valued at nearly $ 150,000, come appreciation for his help in the fight against Lewis Hamilton throughout the season, to win the World Championship.

In the video, Verstappen is also seen giving Checo a large glass: “This is good for tequila”, jokes the Mexican.

Verstappen, meanwhile, he receives a joke package and a fake nose, but also a spyglass so that he no longer had to touch Hamilton’s car, something for which he was fined 50,000 euros at the Brazilian Grand Prix. In addition, the brand new world champion also receives a gift from Checo’s father, Antonio Prez Garibay, a photo of the three of them together after their podium in Mexico.

NEWS ABOUT THE BOOSTER AND MICRON VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How protected are you against micron, according to the vaccine against Covid-19 that you have?

-Mexican Booster Vaccine: How to Register Older Adults Online

-What are the 5 symptoms of the micron variant?

-How many cases of micron are there in Mexico, where are they and why were they infected?

-Booster vaccine vs micron: What is the biological Covid-19 that protects the most?

-Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus?