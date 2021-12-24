Exatlón México: Who is the blue athlete with the best chance of being ELIMINATED?

The problems inside the beaches of Exatlón México do not stop. A few days before the end of this 2021 the controversies continue to surface and now the most recent two would have to do directly with the blue team, which has become a headache for the Guardians thanks to the results obtained lately. .

In this sense, one of the controversies occurred after the meeting that the members of the Pathfinders had, which was led by Macky González and Uriel Pizarro, Rodolfo’s brother who recently entered the competition and who, now, would have already been the star of a brawl with two members of the Reds.

Uriel was questioned if he had any latent rivalry against any Guardian, a situation that he denied, assuring that the questions are against oneself. However, in a later capsule the blue one assured that it would not only go after the head of German, but consider being prepared to defeat Jahir.

This could be the next eliminated from Exatlón México

On other issues related to Conquerors, many wonder who could be eliminated this week understanding that the level of competition is increasing. That said, everything indicates that qThe one who would be more likely to leave the beaches of the Dominican Republic would be Paula.

The Cosmic Magician YouTube account states that, on the blue side, both she and Mariana would be the members who would be at risk, while for the red team those who could say goodbye to the competition would be Paulina and Daniela.

However, the source assured that, although there is still nothing completely confirmed, it is almost a fact that whoever would leave Exatlón México would be a reinforcement, so everything indicates that she will be the athlete who defends the colors of the Pathfinders.

Thus, if you want to know the details of both controversies, you cannot miss tonight’s program, which starts at 19:30 hours.

