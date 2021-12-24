Even if it’s Christmas, here are the recommendations for the weekend

MAZATLAN. – Welcome, go to your favorite section of Punto MX, the recommendations of your favorite streaming platforms, those that make you laugh and do not get you out of bed because you are watching one chapter after another, and although this weekend is Christmas, We know that it is not enough that you choose one and take the opportunity to be at home.

Netflix

Emily in Paris

The second season is here, with a more daring Emily and already adapted to the French. There are 10 chapters of maximum 40 minutes, where you will laugh, cry together with the protagonist and also, you will love all her outfits.

The witcher

Season 2 of this series remains in the number 3 place of the trends on Netflix. If season 1 left you surprised, these new chapters will leave you on the brink of excitement.

The Grinch

It’s Christmas and what do you do at Christmas? In addition to opening gifts and eating reheated, the tradition, because I know that many do, is to watch Christmas movies and the Grinch is one of the best options. I’m even sure that many of you know each other even the dialogues. Bring the nostalgia with you and watch it with your family.

HBO Max

Alf

So be it the complete 80’s series or its Christmas special. Alf has just been added to HBO Max to spice up and return to his fans what he experienced during his broadcast.

Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice

Its final version is new on the platform and if you are a DC fan you will not hesitate for a second to see it this weekend. You, what team are you?

The polar Express

All platforms are currently in the Christmas mood and the Polar Express is one of the most nostalgic that has brought tears and many smiles. The goal is to always believe in Santa Claus, so make yourself comfortable in bed or on the couch and don’t miss it.

Disney +

My poor angel

The McCallister family is waiting for you like every year, although the platform is telling us that there are people who have been watching it since October. Relive together with Kevin all the adventures that go through being alone at home or… lost in New York.

Hawkeye

If the hustle and bustle of your week does not let you see the Marvel series at ease, this weekend is your opportunity to update yourself, you see that all the series and movies are connected, you may find yourself with hidden messages of what you could see in the following movies of the multiverse.

Amazon Prime Video

Spider-Man: Far From Home

People are going crazy with the premiere of Spider-Man: No way home and it is making its previous films or the ones connected to this, become a trend, so if you want to analyze them in greater depth and get theories of what which could be the next movies, this is your shot at a marathon.

Bloodshot

If action is your thing, this platform has just included this movie starring Vin Diesel, who struggles to regain his memory after being resurrected with nanotechnology.

The Holiday

Taking advantage of the fact that Christmas is here and that I already left you with several options on each platform, on Amazon Prime Video there is this movie starring Camerón Díaz and Kate Winslet. Both exchange houses on these dates and in each of these places there are circumstances that surround them between love and friendship.

Take advantage of these days to rest. By the way, Merry Christmas!