Erick Gutiérrez revealed that he was close to signing for La Maquina

Erick gutierrez has earned ownership with the PSV since November, but months before the Mexican only watched the matches from the field, so he was already looking for new options to have a rhythm of play and to be considered for the Mexican team.

The midfielder revealed that in the absence of minutes he was very close to returning to Mexican football and even assured that he had an approach with Blue Cross to sign in the winter market.

“I was not playing a few months ago and I already had everything arranged to return to Mexico, I was about to return but this changed, I started playing, I tried to find teams in Europe but I didn’t have so many opportunities and I knew I had to have minutes,” Gutiérrez said in an interview for Fox Sports.

Gutiérrez’s goal is to be able to arrive with rhythm and confidence at the Qatar World Cup 2022, so he has earned a place in the 11th holder of the Eindhoven draw.

“I already spoke with the Mexican team that loved me and I thanked them very much for their interest, I am going to stay here and I am very happy here and my goal is to go to the World Cup, I want to be important in the National Team. I understand that before I had no minutes in my club and I was not called but I think that now it is different, I will arrive with rhythm and confidence and that is important, but my idea is to continue in Europe, “he said.

