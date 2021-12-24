Erick Gutierrez rejects Cruz Azul, why he already plays for PSV

The Mexican midfielder, Erick gutierrez revealed that he was about to return to the Liga BBVA MX, there was much talk that Chivas I would have looked for it, however,

Blue Cross

It was the team that made the most progress with the negotiations to repatriate “Guti”.

The youth player of PachucaHe announced that due to the lack of minutes, he began to look for teams in the old continent, since his priority is to continue playing in Europe; but Gutierrez mentioned that everything changed, as he began to have more activity, added minutes of play and the directive of the PSV spoke with him to prevent his departure from the team.

“I was not playing a few months ago and I already had almost everything arranged to return to Mexico, being honest. I was about to go back, but they changed this, I started playing, I started looking for teams in Europe ”, said the 26-year-old midfielder.

Cruz Azul had Erick Gutierrez tied up

In addition, he commented that he had already contacted the Mexican team that loved him and thanked them “very much” for their interest and reiterated that he will remain with PSV.

“With Cruz Azul, the truth, very grateful to the board, with the President for interest. Even though I wasn’t playing, I had the opportunity, but things changed and now I’m playing, ”Gutiérrez confessed to Fox Sports.

Finally, Gutierrez spoke about his goals with the

Mexican team,

The PSV player, already with his future clarified by the Eredivisie team, thinks and sets his goal to win a place in the Mexican National Team and fill the eye of

Gerardo Martino

to integrate the list that disputes the World Cup in Qatar, which will be played next year.

