Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield: this will be their reunion at the 2022 Golden Globes

The moment or the reason that led to Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield to end their relationship, but at least the actress went on with her life. In 2020 she secretly married Dave McCary, a writer for Saturday Night Live, and they later had a daughter named Louise, while Andrew Garfield He is dating model Alyssa Miller.

What is ‘Cruella’ starring Emma Stone about?

The film tells us the story of the villain of ‘101 Dalmatians’ from the beginning, so we can ask ourselves the question: were they really as bad as we thought? It became so popular that it was one of the most watched movies of 20201, so much so that even on the streaming platform, Disney Plus, it became the audience’s favorite.

It was directed by Craig Gillespie, starring Emma Stone, who portrays an iconic figure and passionate about the world of monda in the 70s in London.

Emma Stone gives life to Estella, a rebellious young woman. Courtesy

The origin of the emblematic villain begins by portraying a little about Estella, a young rebel who is left orphaned. On his way he meets Horace (Paul walter hauser) and Jasper (Joel fry), with whom he grows up after the tragedy.

One of Estella’s biggest dreams is to be a fashion designer, and her moment would come from the hand of Baroness von Hellman (Emma thompson), who has a lot to do with his past. Everything is going well, until his most evil side comes into view and becomes Cruella de Vil.

What is ‘Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!’ starring Andrew Garfield?

It is a Netflix musical directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, in his debut as a film director. It is carried out by Andrew Garfiel and if you still do not venture to see it, then it is time to run to turn on your television, because it is a magnificent movie.

In New York City, a young aspiring theater composer waits for his chance to succeed in a big way. Start writing a work titled Superbia, which he hopes is the one that opens the doors for him and becomes a great musical.

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The story is based on the autobiographical musical of the playwright and author of Rent Jonathan Larson, who after his work died became even better known.

“Shortly before his 30th birthday, a promising theater composer grapples with love, friendship and the pressure to create something great before it’s too late,” reads the official synopsis for the musical, which is available on Netflix.

So we hope both actors win the 2022 Golden Globes statuette.