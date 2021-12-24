Elon Musk reveals why he prefers dogecóin to bitcoin or ethereum

The Tesla and Space X founder responded to a comment thread in which users accused former Twitter boss Jack Dorsey of criticizing Web3 because it is based on ethereum and not bitcoin.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, made it clear Wednesday why he has a predilection for the cryptocurrency dogecóin, which he has supported on numerous occasions.

This week, the former CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, sparked a controversy on social networks after he criticized Web3 or Web 3.0 – the idea of ​​a new generation of Internet that contrasts by the decentralization of information, claiming which in its essence also represents “a centralized entity with a different label“.

In a thread From comments, users accused Dorsey of bias, as Web3 is based on ethereum and not bitcoin, which recently received the endorsement of the former Twitter boss. For his part, Dorsey assured that he has nothing against ethereum, although he opposes centralized systems controlled by “corporate lies.”

“I mean my goal is to build things, make money, and have fun. I am used to the corporate establishment and I don’t see any significant departure from it. Bitcoin only empowers the nouveau riche“interjected the creator of the dogecóin, Shibetoshi Nakamoto.

“That’s why I support Doge“Musk quickly responded.

In a parallel response, Dorsey said that it is actually possible to get away from the corporate establishment thanks to bitcoin. “No wealthy person or institution has more power over bitcoin than anyone else. There have been attempts in the past but they failed,” Dorsey said.

A collation of this comment, an Internet user recalled that, although no one can exercise power over bitcoin, “a Elon’s tweet will bring him down“.