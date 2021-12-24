Eight must-see movies to watch at Christmas

The afternoon and evening of December 25 have always been a perfect occasion to go to the cinema after family meal and this year there are several interesting options, both for going to theaters with the family (Charm, Disney) enough to see a musical (the West side story de Spielberg) or the new installment of Spider-Man. However, there are those who prefer to remain seated on the sofa and gradually finish off the tray of nougats and the glass of champagne.

In Vozpópuli We propose eight Christmas classics to enjoy with the family or alone of some of the Christmas-themed films that cannot be missing from any list. Family cinema, drama, animation and gems of classic cinema, the options we present fit all tastes and all hangovers.

Ghosts attack the boss

Bill Murray is a kind of lucky charm for any movie. On this occasion, we choose Ghosts attack the boss (1988), a satire of the classic Christmas storyby Charles Dickens. The protagonist, Frank Cross, is the president of a television network and has a stingy, unpleasant and cruel character. Before Christmas Eve, he receives three disconcerting visits that will completely change him.

Living is beautiful

This is the classic Christmas movie among the classics. Living is beautiful (1946), directed by Frank Capra, stars James Stewart, who plays George Bailey, a man who has given up on his dreams and who intends to commit suicide on Christmas Eve, which is why his guardian angel decides show him what his life would be like if he never existed.

Love actually

One of the essential romantic movies is also one of the Christmas must-haves. Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, Emma Thompson or Bill Nighy are some of the names that make up this mosaic of love stories set in London in the middle of Christmas.

Klaus

Klaus, by Sergio Pablos, has been one of the greatest Spanish joys in the international arena in recent years, achieving neither more nor less the nomination for the best animated film at the 2020 Oscars. Luis Tosar, Belén Cuesta and Quim Gutiérrez They voice the story of an apprentice postman sent to a frozen northern city, where he discovers that Santa Claus is in hiding.

Home alone

An eight-year-old boy is left home alone for Christmas after his family accidentally forgot about him. With this synopsis, anyone knows the name of the film and the protagonist. Whether it has aged better or worse, the truth is that it is always a good Christmas plan.

Peter’s friends

Kenneth Branagh directs and stars Peter’s friends, a New Years Eve organized by Peter (Branagh) where his friends from school attend. In addition to the laughter and the memories, there is also time to talk about the problems and the unfulfilled dreams, and for one last surprise that the host reveals at the end of the evening.

Eduardo scissorhands

Eduardo scissorhands (1990) is one of Tim Burton’s most famous films. Starring Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder, the film proposes a fable of love, fantasy and tenderness set at Christmas that has become one of the classics of cinema.

Placid

In the year in which the centenary of the birth of Luis García Berlanga is commemorated, it was impossible not to mention one of his most famous films: Placid. In this comedy, the action takes place on Christmas Eve in a provincial city, in which Ollas Cocinex sponsors an auction attended by artists from Madrid to invite a poor person to dinner at the home of each rich family.