Edurne celebrates her Kardashian birthday thanks to David De Gea

Edurne (36) is one of those people whose birthday a few days before Christmas: it is the December 22th and this year he has reached 36 with a celebration that has prepared him David De Gea what is it … to give envy to Kardashian. The balloons and the flowers, the relatives and the couple’s daughter, little Yanay. Everything very beautiful.

This is Edurne’s first birthday with her daughter. It is undoubtedly the most special, and his smile is visible in the images that the one of ‘Got Talent’ on his Instagram account. The girl is the first daughter of the singer and her partner, soccer player David De Gea. Yanay was born on March 4, so imagine the mother’s joy when blowing out the candles with her 8-month-old baby.

But there are more reasons for happiness in Edurne’s life because her most recent video, ‘Catarisis’, it is being a success. The moment is special and to prove it, his Instagram.

“It’s my birthday! Thank you all so much for the congratulations! My first birthday as mommy, surrounded by my family and Yanay screaming like the most! I can’t be happier! Thank you all from the heart! “, The singer wrote next to the video in which she appears with David, Yanay and more family members.

The comments of the famous for their birthday

If you are starting to get into an overload of happiness with what you just saw, wait for it because we still have something else to show you. It is about the very cute detail that De Gea has had with the ex-triumph, a set of fantasy balloons and a bouquet of roses that … They are the best. Very Kardashian everything, the truth. Here’s a level, guys. Much. And love for a tube too. Congratulations, Edurne!

As expected, the messages on the camera’s network have not been long in coming. There are many celebrities who have wanted to wish the singer a happy day, including Cristina Pedroche, Carlos Baute, Marta Sánchez, Elena Galera, Xuso Jones, Amaia Montero, Sara Escudero, Adriana Abenia … We better stop. Everyone, absolutely everyone, has written nice things to her, a sign of how much they appreciate our Edurne.

It is true and known that we are not for meetings with many people, so for the ex-triumph all these congratulations will have a special meaning.