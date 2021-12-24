Dwayne The Rock Johnson gives a message of support to a girl with cancer (Video)

Millennium Digital

Dwayne johnson, better known as The Rock (The rock), is one of the most successful Hollywood stars of the moment who has won the affection of the public for his charisma, simplicity and commitment to his fans. The actor of Fast and furious 8 He is always on the lookout for his followers, as he demonstrated after sending him an emotional message of support to Indy Llew Jones.

The former fighter turned to his social networks to fulfill u dreama four-year-old girl who have Down syndrome and suffers from cancer, his name is Indy Llew Jones and it is a admirer of Moana, a film in which Dwayne Johnson voiced the character of Maui, a demigod who plunges into an adventure next to the princess Moana to save her home.

Indy Llew Jones She is a faithful follower and identifies with the character of Princess Vaiana, who seeks to leave her island to see the world. His story began to circulate on social networks and reached the ears of The Rock, who did not hesitate send him a message of supportor to the little one through your account Instagram.

This was the message from ‘The Rock’ to Indy Llew

The girl’s parents contacted the actor and sent him an “incredible” video of the little girl singing “How far I’ll go ” (“How far I’m going”). After seeing it, the actor did not hesitate to dedicate a few words of encouragement.

“This video is for a very special girl with a lot of strength whose name is Indy Llew (…) I know you have no idea who I am, but I was with Moana, I am Maui, I know, where is my hair “, says Dwayne Johnson.

But that’s not all, because the actor also sang to Indy Llew the song “You´re Welcome” (You’re welcome), who plays his character in the animated tape.

“Stay strong darling. Keep singing your songs. I love you,” the 49-year-old actor wrote in his post.

Of course the video made it to Indy Llew. Such was her enthusiasm to see it that the girl has seen about 15 times every night the clip of The Rock, so his parents confessed in another video posted on Instagram.

