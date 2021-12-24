Dwayne Johnson: This is the HISTORY behind the nickname “The Rock”, who is it inspired by?

Dwayne johnson He is one of the most famous actors of the moment in Hollywood, but in addition to this stage on the big screen, the American had a stage full of glory in the Wwe and prior to that in college football. But this time we are not going to talk about what he has done throughout his career, but about how his nickname came about.

Johnson, better known as The Rock or The Rock He is celebrating 49 years so we present the story behind that mythical nickname that has accompanied him for many years, the same that began when he was a wrestler in WWE.

The nickname is related to the name of his father Rocky johnson, who was also a wrestler in the 70s and 80s, so on one occasion it was time to nickname that heir to the Johnson in professional wrestling in the United States.

The history

According to Bruce Prichard’s “Something to Wretle” podcast, it was confirmed that it was Jim Ross who proposed the name to the wrestler during a backstage meeting; this after seeing how his professional career began to grow by winning “Nation of Domination”.

After that victory, Jim ross he approached Dwayne, at that time Rocky to introduce himself in the third person, so he was left as “The Rock”, a nickname that would be remembered in WWE history, since he would be 7 times world champion in the company.

Present

Today he has already left the ring aside, but his name and nickname continue to sound worldwide, since now he is dedicated to the world of cinema, where he has achieved important roles such as in “Fast and Furious“or in” Jumangi “, so at 49 years of age, fame and great moments continue to appear in his life.

dza