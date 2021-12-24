Drew Barrymore remembers an emotional gift from Keanu Reeves at 16

Amidst the promotion for the fourth film in the saga, Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves decided visit Drew Barrymore’s talk show. In the exciting meeting, the actress recalled a emotional moment that they both lived when they were younger.

What was the gift Keanu Reeves gave Drew Barrymore on her 16th birthday?

Matrix Resurrections star Keanu Reeves was the guest on the show The Drew Barrymore Show Tuesday, in which they both remembered a special moment from decades ago.

“Can we remember something that I lived with you?” Drew Barrymore asked. «I was in a club when I turned 16 and you entered. This is the memory I have with you. If you have anything to add or change, let me know. You came in and grabbed my hand. And he added: «and you took me outside and you got me on your motorcycle and we drove at the speed of my life.

“I was so free”

“We went and you took me on the trip of a lifetime. And I was so free, I was such a free human being », Drew Barrymore remembered. And it was this moment when I remember having loved life and being so happy. I appreciate it so much because the older we get, the more difficult it is to get to that feeling »added.

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves told the actress to give him more details by asking: “What club were we in?”

Drew Barrymore told him: I think it was on Third Street in Los Angeles. And then I think we definitely took off for Third, and then we drove for a while and then we came back and I got back inside. Me I don’t quite remember if you came in or not.

Then the actress added: “I literally came back to the party jumping. I didn’t even think of her as a Super Sweet 16, but now I’m realizing that you can’t have a better party than being on your motorcycle and live the moment when you understand what freedom is.

“Oh my,” Keanu Reeves replied. “We probably went fast.” “Very fast!” Drew Barrymore said.

Check out the full interview below: