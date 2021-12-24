Don’t Look Up Leonardo DiCaprio Why was it so important for the actor to be in the Netflix movie?

The actor presented the installment in which he shares roles with Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep.

Don’t look up comes to Netflix this week with a great cast of Hollywood stars headed by Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Y Meryl streep. And it was the same actor who explained exactly the film was so important to him, during a press conference in which he was present RedGol .

In the story, astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) make the discovery of an asteroid orbiting within the solar system. The problem is that it is about to collide with Earth. The other problem is that nobody seems to care.

It turns out that alerting humanity to the fateful collision of a rock the size of Mount Everest is considered inconvenient news, so they will have only six months before the asteroid hits, and their mission to navigate the complicated news cycle of 24 hours and get the attention of the social-obsessed public before it’s too late.

Asked for the reason that motivated him to be part of a film that addresses the issue of protecting biodiversity and climate change in a comedy key, DiCaprio confessed that “I’ve been looking for a movie on this topic for decades”.

“Sadly, this is a topic where everyone definitely feels like ‘what difference can we make’, ‘what can we contribute to this cause?'”he lamented at the same time.

Don’t look up: Why Leonardo DiCaprio agreed to be in the new movie of Netflix ?

From the same perspective, Leonardo stressed that “Adam [McKay, el director] really ‘cracked the code’ with this narrative “.

“I mean, there are so many comparisons we can make to the climate change crisis in this line of argument. And as a whole, I think it’s probably the biggest issue that we could all be talking about on a daily basis.”.

“And, deep down, artists like these are needed to change the narrative on the subject. Create conversation and it’s just an honor to be a part of the movie,” DiCaprio concluded.

Don’t look up will debut this friday Dec. 24 on the Netflix platform.