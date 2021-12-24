Doctors activate their own recertifications

José Miguel Láinez, Julián Pérez-Villacastín, Pilar Rodríguez Ledo, Mª del Mar Rodríguez Vázquez del Rey and Carlos Solano.

Updating the skills and knowledge of the health specialists it has been in the crosshairs of scientific societies for several years. After the opinion issued by the European health organizations and the predisposition of the Ministry of Health, it seemed that recertification could be a reality in Spain. However, the continued delay in the approval of the Royal Decree of Specialties, where the development of a recertification process agreed between scientific societies and the Ministry is mentioned; It is encouraging the representatives of Spanish specialists to commit to preparing their own recertification despite doubts about its normative validity.

The latest to join this movement has been the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI), which aims to create its own recertification in order to “ensure that internists are permanently up-to-date in their knowledge and skills.” In this sense, a debate has also been opened about the legal capacity of scientific societies to carry out this purpose. Medical Writing He has contacted them to find out which ones are planning to follow this same path and those who, for the moment, are waiting.

For example, the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN) is working on “a recertification project, although it has been delayed by other more urgent needs derived from the pandemic”. Despite this, the SEN sees it logical that “all processes should follow common lines and consensus between the Ministry and scientific societies “.

For its part, Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEC) confirms that it is in negotiations with Health, counting on Ángel Cequier -ex-president of the company-, as its representative: “We trust that progress can be made in this process.”

Family and Pulmonology already have their own recertification

The companies that already have their own recertification process are the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) and the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (Separate). In the case of the first, it has “a tool to facilitate the renewal of the specific competencies of the medical professional that guarantee their qualification for professional practice”.

‘Professional Development SEMG (DP-SEMG)’ is the name given to this initiative at no cost to its members and that “assesses the situation of each professional and checks if they meet the criteria for recertification. If not, the SEMG will provide the doctor with all the necessary training so that he can renew his professional license every six years “.

Separ introduces a report on activities that “must be sent every 5 years”

In turn, from Separ they defend a recertification that is obtained “by evaluating a report of activities (healthcare, training and research) that must be sent to the Certification Commission periodically by the heads of the accredited Unit, regardless of its level of complexity “.

This memory of activities “must be sent every 5 years and it will include the data issued by the entities or hospital management departments, which allow evaluating the degree of adherence and compliance with the objectives and indicators set for each level “.

Pediatrics, also waiting for Health

There are also societies that are waiting. It is the case of the Spanish Association of Pediatrics (AEP), which does not consider “adequate to start a process on our part” and sees with better eyes “to wait prudently to see what the requirements will be and how valid the entire process that is yet to be defined will be given.”

The first generalized nuance among all companies is that it is okay to design your own process, but it should be noted that it lacks a legal and regulatory nature. Something that will not come until the Ministry of Health approves a consensual model. In this sense, from the Spanish Society of Hematology and Hemotherapy (SEHH) do not see in companies “the regulatory capacity to force recertification.” Despite this, he considers that “it can be useful to start a process and then advise the Ministry.”