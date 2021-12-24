Disney + has released one of the best movies of the year and very few have noticed – movie news

The platform has been offering one of this year’s essential titles for weeks. It was very unfairly treated in the rooms and now you should not let it go by.

It is perhaps one of the most unfairly treated films this year. It premiered at the Venice Film Festival and with all the critics at its feet, the film did not even manage to cover costs despite being one of the best productions of the year.

Is about The Last Duel, Ridley Scott’s medieval epic. It tells a story of medieval violence against women, narrated from three perspectives: that of the husband, that of the assailant and that of the victim. A brilliant film about survival and how the truth can be distorted so that the lie becomes the valid story. It is now available in Disney + where it is worth rescuing.

The movie it is a cinematic journey back in time to the fourteenth century in all its rawness.It has everything to be one of the best productions of the year: in addition to its script and its visual power, the story offers a brutal betrayal, a powerful and admirable heroine, a perfectly documented story based on true events, amazing scenes of action and violence and an exceptional cast starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck. In addition, Damon and Affleck are also screenwriters – along with Nicole Holofcener – and each of them is in charge of writing the role of a character.

In addition, the veteran director, who has always been known for portraying very powerful female characters, has made a much-needed feminist statement in this film, and hHe does justice to a real character, Margueritte de Carrouges (Jodie Comer), mistreated by history and who for centuries has been considered to be lying, despite the fact that the documented facts proved their truth.

Professors of medieval history, experts in historical weapons and an arduous work of documentation are behind this film with a peculiar structure, since it counts three films in one. The history that Scott collects portrays what is considered the last duel of medieval France.

It was discovered by Matt Damon by reading the book by Eric Jager, UCLA and Columbia Professor of Medieval Literature – entitled The Last Duel: A true story of crime, scandal, and trial by combat in medieval France. Its author spent more than 10 years researching chronicles of the time, legal records, and centuries-old historical records. He was even able to see the original manuscript of the legal testimony that is preserved in a parchment from the 14th century.

And he found that the story was not exactly as it had been told. “I discovered that what jurists and historians had been saying for centuries, that Marguerite [el personaje de Comer] he lied, it was false ”. And he felt that justice had to be done for Marguerite de Carrouges, who risked everything and risked a horrible death, but chose to defend the truth and her honor more than 600 years ago and that it is a magnificent tribute to the survivors and to all those who fight silently but firmly throughout history.

So that the portrait would allow to restore the dignity that the facts demonstrated and that was stolen, several organizations acted as advisers on the history of sexual abuse, the consequences and the recovery of the victims.

But none of this that led him to be in the Oscar pools has been valued by the audience that turned their back on its premiere in theaters, and it led him to become one of the greatest hits in the recent history of cinema. The movie that cost more than $ 100 million has barely raised just over $ 30 million.

CRITICISM: Visceral metaphor of #Metoo

Ridley Scott himself assured that those responsible for this bump were the millennials and their consumption habits closely linked to mobile phones. And he remembered that great films in the history of cinema, What Blade runnerThey were not exactly a box office or critical success.

Although it would have been worth seeing on a big screen because its visual potential is worth it, better at home, than losing the opportunity to enjoy this magnificent film session with which Ridley Scott delights us.