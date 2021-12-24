DIRECTV and DIRECTV GO welcome you to Universal +

DIRECTV and DIRECTV GO welcome the Universal + premium package to their entertainment offering with various channels of the Universal brand and thousands of hours of On Demand content that will include from the best dramas to the funniest comedies, reality shows, original and exclusive content .

From December 24 to January 2 inclusive, customers will be able to access a free opening of Universal + content. In this way, users of the pay television service and the regional streaming platform will be able to enjoy the programming of the new package free of charge, according to the contracted plan.

What can be seen? Lots of original content and On Demand as the package includes the following premium channels:

Universal Premiere: great productions that will be seen for the first time in Latin America. It will include titles like La Brea, the mystery surrounding a surprising sinking in an interception of the city of Los Angeles and the struggle of those on the surface to rescue them. According to Nielsen reports, this series in its premiere episode had more than 15 million views in the United States. Cardinal, a series starring Billy Campbell, a detective who races against time to catch a serial killer before he kills his next victim.

Universal Cinema: a space with the highest-grossing films in Hollywood, such as Dr. Seuss’ The grinch, the thriller MA, starring Octavia Spencer, The first man on the moon, starring Ryan Gosling and The Reason to Be With You: A New Journey, starring Dennis Quaid, among others.

Universal Comedy: the place for iconic comedies, with premieres and original content such as Mr. Mayor, starring Ted Danson as a millionaire who discovers that he is unprepared for his new role as mayor; Upright, which narrates how by accident, two boys find themselves in the task of transporting a piano through the desert and all the unexpected situations that are found on its way.

Universal Crime– The destination for fans of crime and mystery stories, with hundreds of hours of content in various formats, such as In Ice Cold Blood, a series about real-life cases where prominent actor Ice-T leads us by the hand through the investigation of each crime and License to Kill, on cases of patients endangered by health professional claims. A show hosted by Dr. Terry Dubrow known for his participation in the series Botched.

Universal Reality: the most dramatic and scandalous moments of reality TV, in one place. The best of unscripted programming from the United States and Latin America, such as the all-new program Songland in which unknown songwriters present their songs to major music stars such as John Legend, Jonas Brothers, Meghan Trainor, One Republic and more.

DIRECTV and DIRECTV GO thus reaffirm their strategy of providing consumers with a complete solution to access the best entertainment, with products that suit their needs and preferences, offering live content, with linear channels and On Demand anytime, anywhere, from various devices.