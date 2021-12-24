Dinosaur Egg Discovered in China Strengthens Bird Relationship Theory

A group of chinese scientists, canadians Y British published in the magazine Science an article about a fossilized dinosaur egg found in the central Chinese province of Jiangxi containing an embryo of 27 centimeters, collects today the state chain CCTV.

The fossilized egg, elongated in shape and 17 centimeters long, it is around 70 million years old and contains one of the best preserved dinosaur embryo fossils, according to CCTV.

The embryo belongs to the suborder of the theropods, of the period Triassic, and it is nestled inside the egg in a posture, with its head between its legs, that until now had only been detected in avian dinosaurs, according to the study.

This position is very similar to that of current birds when their eggs are about to hatch and we think that the dinosaurs would have hatched from their eggs in a similar way to that of the birds of our era “, said one of the scientists, Fion Ma Wai-sum, to the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post.

Ma explained to the newspaper that the fossil is further proof that today’s birds come from theropod dinosaurs.

According to Ma, the embryo was about 17 days old and her egg would have hatched at 21 days.

A dinosaur embryo, named “Baby Yingliang” by scientists from China, UK and Canada, has been found inside a fossilized egg unearthed in Ganzhou, east China’s Jiangxi Province. It could date back to 66-72 million years ago and is the most well-preserved of its kind recorded so far. pic.twitter.com/TGtcTcV7oO – China Science (@ChinaScience) December 22, 2021

The area in which the egg was found, in the municipality of Ganzhou, stands out for the many fossils, both of dinosaurs and of eggs and plants, that it houses.

The egg was purchased in the year 2000 and spent 10 years in storage until it began to be investigated on the occasion of the founding of the Natural History Museum of the Stone in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen, of whose collection it is part.

This team of scientists has spent three years studying the fossil and, according to Ma, the researchers will continue the analyzes, which will include X-ray techniques to learn more about the anatomy of the embryo and other parts of its body covered by stone.

With information from EFE