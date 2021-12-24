Diego Lainez has his days numbered at Betis

The future of the Aztec jewel, Diego lainez has an uncertain outlook, since Spanish media assume that the Mexican midfielder will leave Betis de Sevilla in the winter transfer market and would be looking for a team to secure a loan for the former player of the America.

Lainez has not had the minutes you want at Betis from the hand of Manuel Pellegrini, who when questioned about the little activity of the Mexican limited himself to saying that there are many players in the squad, in addition that the square is covered with Rodri, Rober and Joaquín, without neglecting that Diego had a prolonged ankle injury.

Why would Lainez leave Betis?

One of the reasons is that the Chilean team, Manuel Pellegrini wants to return to one of the last jewels that the Sevillian team has had in recent years, Dani ceballos, who currently plays in the

What separates Ceballos from returning to Betis is that they are waiting for a real option to accommodate the 21-year-old player, sources close to the club mention that the operation he is looking for the directive of the béticos is a loan without option to purchase, since Lainez is a future project for the club.

Lainez scored a goal in the Copa del Rey

Diego lainez

recently he met again with the goal, in a match of the Copa del Rey against Alicante, the Mexican started the match as a starter.

The midfielder has had a difficult start to the season due to injury, in the third-place game of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic GamesThat is why he missed the preseason and the start of the LaLiga campaign with the team by Manuel Pellegrini.

