Die Hard, Gremlins and the best alternative Christmas movies

See christmas movies It is almost mandatory during the month of December before the big Christmas Eve dinner.

We have classics like My Poor Little Angel, The Grinch, Elf, The Polar Express and many sooooo many more that we never tire of seeing over and over again.

But there is also a thin line of films considered Christmas by some and nothing to see by others, which generate a great debate every year.

If you don’t know which movies we are talking about, here is a list with some alternative christmas movies a must see to continue the tradition.

Hard to Kill (Die Hard)

We can’t start this list with the Bruce Willis movie that generates conversation every year about whether or not it’s Christmas.

Duro de Matar follows Officer John McClane who travels from New York to Los Angeles to meet his wife during his work Christmas party.

However, everything will take an extraordinary turn when a group of German terrorists burst into the celebration and the only person who can prevent a tragedy is McClane.

Available in Star Plus.

Gremlins

Some consider it Christmas and others Halloween, but in this 80s classic we see how a boy who receives a strange pet as his Christmas gift breaks all the rules and watches his cute creature turn into a monster.

Available on Netflix.

Batman Returns

The settings and the time in which this Batman story takes place remind us a lot of the Christmas holidays, the problem is that the evil Penguin is terrorizing Gotham, so only the Dark Knight and Catwoman can save the city.

Available on HBO Max.

Los Angeles Naked (LA Confidential)

No one would have thought that a brutal police battle on Christmas Eve would put us in the mood to celebrate Christmas, but here we are.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Between Kisses and Shots (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang)

During Christmas time, a thief posing as an actor arrives in Los Angeles for an audition and finds himself at the center of a murder investigation along with his crush and a detective with whom he had trained for his film.

Available on HBO Max.

Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Ok, this might be the least Christmas of the bunch on the list, but there’s quite a great scene that happens around Christmas and honestly, it’s always good to find excuses to watch Harry Potter.

Available on HBO Max.

Cobra

This Sylvester Stallone classic tells the story of a police officer who must protect a witness from a murderous cult that plans to carry out large-scale attacks. Oh, and it all happens during Christmas.

Available for sale and rent on Amazon Prime Video.