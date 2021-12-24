Cruz Azul proposes to Rayados exchange: Romo for Rodríguez or Aguirre

Editorial Mediotiempo

Blue Cross wants to have in its ranks Carlos Rodriguez or Erick Aguirre, players of Striped, so he has sent the proposal to the Monterrey of an exchange, offering Luis Romo.

In the event that Romo is not in the interest of the Gang, the Machine has also put on the table $ 5 million to buy any of these elements, according to ESPN.

Javier Aguirre He does not have any incorporation for next year, he is not even in his plans for another player to arrive, so it could be difficult for the royal club to accept the proposal.

In addition, Cruz Azul just beat Monterey the hiring of Christian Tabó, since he preferred to be directed by Juan Reynoso.

While in Rayados, if there is an incorporation, they expect it to be that of Rodolfo Pizarro, who would leave Inter Miami, although Chivas is also tempting him.

“We are in talks with Romo about his aspirations, he wants to go to Europe or earn much more money, so the option is to change teams,” a source told ESPN.

“There are talks, right now anything can happen. Rayados is always attractive ”, commented another informant from this same television network.

Romo is selected from Gerardo Martino in the Tri Mayor, while Aguirre arrived just six months ago at Rayados, but his debut was delayed because he arrived injured from the Olympic Games.

Charly Rodríguez is a national team and one of the players with the most projection in Mexican soccer.