Cruz Azul offers Luis Romo to Rayados Monterrey

Either by transfer or in exchange, The Machine looks for a good agreement.

Luis Romo was offered by Cruz Azul to Rayados de Monterrey

For: Samuel Reyes DEC. 23. 2021

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

The ‘celestial machine’ of Blue Cross offers the Mexican midfielder Luis Romo to the Rayados from Monterrey, after it’s not in your plans for the Grita Mexico BBVA C22 Tournament.

According to the information of the collaborator of TUDN, Diego Armando Medina, the board of ‘La Noria’ requests 5 million dollars for the player.

In the event that the agreement is not monetary, they will be willing to exchange for one of their players, preferably a Mexican national team or a top from the northern team.

This is the time to recover money for Cruz Azul, because in six months his current contract ends and if he does not place it, he will be free, so he will leave the club for free.

From where and when did Luis Romo arrive at Cruz Azul?

Romo arrived in 2020 in a three-year agreement and has not renewed his contract for which at the time he was transferred from the White Roosters of Querétaro.

According to the Transfermarkt.mx portal, the player’s file exceeds 6 million euros.