Cruz Azul offered Luis Romo to the Rayados de Monterrey for the Clausura 2022

Orbelín Pineda cost Cruz Azul 12 million dollars back in December 2018, and the board just wanted to sell it to get some of the money back. The problem? The player never renewed and ended up leaving as a free agent for Celta de Vigo in Spain. And the Machine was left as the dog with the two cakes.

The idea, from there, is that it does not happen to them again with their main assets. And if they don’t want to extend the bond, then they will look for a way out for them. That is what they intend to do now with Luis Romo, who ends his contract with the club in December 2022 and has not yet received his long-awaited European offer., which has been waiting for so long.

It was the same midfielder who assured that he was committed to improving his level at Cruz Azul and thus being able to accept a club from the Old Continent, because playing badly no one would hire him. However, in La Noria they got tired of waiting for the response to the renewal proposal, so they are already looking for a new club for Romo.

What happened? As reported by journalist Diego Armando Medina, from TUDN, “the directive of Cruz Azul offered Luis Romo to Monterrey in exchange for just over 5MDD or one of his top footballers (selected Mexican). Romo has a one-year contract and it is time to get something out of him or it will go ‘free’ “.

What national teams do the Rayados have today? César Montes, Jesús Gallardo, Héctor Moreno, Charly Rodríguez, Chilean Sebastián Vegas and Colombian John Stefan Medina. Will any of them be able to reach Cruz Azul during 2022?