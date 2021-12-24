Cruz Azul looked for Erick Gutiérrez and was close to returning to Mexico

Midfielder Erick gutierrez announced that he was very close to returning to Mexico given the little activity he had with the PSV Eindhoven and even pointed out that had advanced conversations with Cruz Azul, even if an unexpected twist presented itself and led him to stay in the Netherlands.

“I had almost everything arranged to return to Mexico, I was about to return, but this changed. I started playing and tried to find teams here in EuropeIt is my intention to stay, but I did not have so many opportunities and I knew that I should have minutes and I was not having them. I spoke with the Mexican team that loved me and thanked them very much for their interest. and I’m going to stay here, I’m very happy here, “he commented to Fox Sports.

Since the beginning of November the youth squad of Pachuca began to be more active with the Dutch club both in the League and in the Europa League, which led to the halt of negotiations with the Machine.

“I was going to Mexico in December, I already had everything, but They talked to me here at PSV, and they told me I had no chance to go outHe changed everything, he was a very important player for the club. I have one year left on my contract, “he added.

“It was with Cruz Azul (the negotiation), grateful to the directive, with the president for the interest even though he was not playing, I had the opportunity but things changed, “he added.

Revitalized heading to Qatar

Guti pointed out that his intention is to be within Gerardo Martino’s group for the 2022 World Cup, so it was a priority to find a team in which he could play, since that would enhance his chances.

“My goal is to go to the World Cup, it’s a clear goal, I want to be important in the national team, I understand that before I did not have the minutes in my club and sometimes I was not called, but now it is different, with a lot of confidence, “he mentioned.