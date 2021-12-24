Córdova reveals why he chose Tigres over Chivas.

The brand new reinforcement of the UANL Tigres, Sebastian Cordova He spoke of the reasons for choosing to play with the Nuevo León team, instead of the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, a team in which he was about to lead in a possible exchange for the midfielder Uriel Antuna.

After weeks of intense negotiations, América announced that Córdova would leave the team and was immediately presented with the university team, and in this way he will meet again with

Miguel Herrera

, who was his coach in the azulcrema team.

“There were both options and they told me Tigres came in and I said, I want Tigres,” declared the medalist in Tokyo 2020 with the Mexican National Team to the TUDN medium.

Why did you choose Tigre over Chivas?

A few weeks ago, the exchange between Chivas and América was practically a fact so that

Sebastian cordova

He dressed in rojiblanco and Antuna joined the ranks of the Coapa team, however the operation fell through, as the Tigres entered the bidding and kept the player’s services.

“I think it was because the club is bigger, I think the fans are better and here they always fight leagues and Chivas was to reach a challenge that was first to try to qualify, while in Tigres it is going to look for championships ”, revealed the reason for not arriving at Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara.

Sebastián Córdova’s career in the Liga BBVA MX

The 24-year-old player was born in Aguascalientes and is a regular in the calls of the Mexican National Team, he was trained in the basic forces of the AmericaHe has a good medium and long distance touch and is an efficient penalty collector.

