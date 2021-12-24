Coldplay and Billie Eilish, the most surprising collaboration in Global Citizen 2021 | Music

Global Citizen 2021 It has already become one of the solidarity festivals that will go down in the history of music as they were the Live Aid or Live 8. The event with which the organization tried to put an end to the covid, the hunger crisis, resume education, protect the planet and achieve equality for the entire planet brought together the most important international musical stars on different stages of the world. One of the most applauded shows was the set of Coldplay who took the stage to unexpected collaborations like Billie eilish or Shawn mendes Y Camila Cabello.

“Thank you to everyone. I am so happy to be here. Thank you for waiting all day to enjoy this great show for a good cause. We are so grateful. All of us here, even the last rows, together with New York we form a great band “Chris Martin was heard saying at the beginning of the interpretation of Fix you.

The British band, which has its new and imminent musical project in its portfolio, pulled a repertoire of classics to help in this solidarity cause and make the millions of viewers who followed the live from all over the planet enjoy. What no one expected was what was going to happen: “Please welcome Billie and Finneas.”

The ovation resounded for almost a minute until silence fell to enjoy the interpretation of the American soloist and her brother. It would not be the only moment of his live show since the public could also enjoy another of his timeless hits, Yellow, voiced by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Global Citizen Recovery Plan for the world was held in the cities of Lagos, Los Angeles, London, Rio de Janeiro, New York, Paris, Seoul and Sydney with the presence of renowned artists such as Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara, Billie Eilish, BTS, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Coldplay, Demi Lovato, DJ Snake, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Jonas Brothers, Metallica, Miley Cyrus, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Usher. ..

The ceremony began inside a bright red ring with the iconic Eiffel Tower as a backdrop, and launched the Global Citizen Live stage in Paris, France, the first stop on a 24-hour tour of events. worldwide broadcast on all seven continents.