cold front No.10 arrives

Mexico.- For today, the new cold front No. 10 will enter the north of Mexico, interact with a low pressure channel over this region, causing heavy rains with electrical storms and possible hail fall in Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, as well as strong winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km / h and dust collectors in states of the north and northeast of the national territory.

The cold air mass that originated the front No. 9 will modify its thermal characteristics, causing a gradual rise in daytime temperatures in the northeast and east of the country, however, during the morning and night, the cold environment with frosts will prevail over the high areas of the Mesa del Norte, Mesa Central and southeast of Mexico.

Likewise, the north component wind will persist with gusts of 60 to 70 km / h in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

On the other hand, a low pressure channel over the southeast of the Mexican Republic, together with the entry of humidity from the Gulf of Mexico, will produce rains and showers accompanied by electrical discharges in said region, as well as in the Yucatan Peninsula, with occasional rains. strong in the south of Veracruz, Chiapas and Tabasco. In the rest of the country, a warm atmosphere is expected during the afternoon and a low probability of rain.

Rain forecast for today November 21, 2021:

Intervals of showers with strong punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Chiapas, Tabasco.

Showers intervals (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): San Luis Potosí, Michoacán, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Puebla and Tlaxcala.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today, November 21, 2021:

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 ° C with frosts: mountainous areas of Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 ° C with frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Querétaro, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Morelos and Mexico City.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today, November 21, 2021:

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 ° C: Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, and on the coasts of Jalisco, Colima, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Wind forecast for today November 21, 2021:

North component wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km / h: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km / h: Baja California and with dustbins: Chihuahua and Coahuila.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km / h: Gulf of California and with dust collectors: Sonora, Nuevo León and Durango.